60,000 runners take on drizzly Great North Run

Tens of thousands of people braved the rain to take on the Great North Run on a drizzly day in the North East.

The annual half marathon race, now in it's 43rd year, saw runners take on the 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields in challenging conditions.

Many ran for a personal challenge, while others ran to raise money for good causes in the North East and further afield.

Abel Kipchumba finished first in the Men's elite race with a time of 59:52, followed by Northallerton runner Marc Scott in second.

Mary Ngugi-Cooper ran a time of 1:07:40 to place first in the women's elite event.

Jade Hall placed first in the elite women's wheelchair race, while JohnBoy Smith took first place in the men's.

The race was started by Tyneside-born Kieran Reilly, the BMX rider who took Silver at the Paris Olympics earlier in the summer.

