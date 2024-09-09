Great North Run participant, 29, dies after collapsing during half marathon

A man has died after collapsing during the Great North Run.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital following a collapse during the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday 8 September.

The Great Run Company said: "A 29-year-old male collapsed, received immediate medical treatment, and later passed away in hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

"The whole organisational team at the Great North Run express their sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

"In respect of the wishes of the participant’s family, no further details will be released. The cause of death will be determined in due course following medical examination."

The annual event attracted a record number of runners in its 43rd year.

