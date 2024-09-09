Play Brightcove video

Northumberland Correspondent Tom Barton reports on a decision by the Parole Board to recommend killer Steven Ling be released

The mother of a woman who was stabbed to death 60 times on Christmas Day is warning a decision to release her killer poses a "danger" to women.

Doreen Soulsby's daughter Joanne Tulip was 29 years old when she was murdered in a violent attack by Steven Ling at his home in Stamfordham, Northumberland, in 1997. He told police he had raped Joanne.

Her mother told ITV Tyne Tees that she had been left "totally shocked" after discovering on Monday 9 September that former farm worker Ling would walk free from prison.

Ms Soulsby said: "How can they release a man like him? He's a danger."

It follows a public parole hearing in which psychologists recommended his release, saying he had shown "shame" for his "monstrous past".

In the Parole Board Decision Summary, released on Monday, it said: "After considering the circumstances of Mr Ling’s offending, the progress made while in custody, the risk management plan and other material in the dossier comprising over 1100 pages of evidence, as well as the oral evidence obtained at the hearing, the panel concluded that Mr Ling met the test for release.

"The panel was satisfied that imprisonment was no longer necessary for the protection of the public."

Joanne Tulip was 29 when she was murdered in an horrific attack at Steven Ling's home in Stamfordham, Northumberland. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

During the hearing, the panel heard how a past risk assessment had identified a number of factors which led to him attacking Ms Tulip, including a preoccupation with sex, sexual interest in indecent exposure, capacity to use force to secure sexual gratification, entitlement towards sex, and a negative attitude towards women.

The assessment also identified issues with Ling’s own self-worth and self-esteem.

Both psychologists agreed that there was no evidence that Ling had an enduring interest in inflicting violence to achieve sexual gratification.

Despite this, Ms Soulsby said she believed his preoccupation with sex was unchanged and he continued to pose a threat to women and girls following his release.

"We thought, 'this man can never be released'," she said. "He hasn't changed in 26 years. He was preoccupied with sex when he attacked Joanne that night...

"Tell all parents to lock up your daughters. He's only 49 and he's been in prison since he was 23. All he'll want to do is socialise with women. He is a danger."

Doreen Soulsby has vowed to continue her fight for justice for her daughter Joanne Tulip. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ms Soulsby has campaigned for justice for her daughter for more than 25 years, and vowed that her fight would continue to keep Ling behind bars.

She told ITV Tyne Tees she hoped the Justice Secretary will block his release.

The bereaved mother added that she had concerns that the killer was not on the sex offenders' register.

Following the killing, Ling admitted to raping his victim but he only stood trial for the greater charge of murder.

The decision document from the Parole Board reads: "An offence of rape was left to lie on file. Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.

"As Mr Ling was not formally convicted of rape he is not classed as a convicted sex offender and so he is not subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and he is not required to sign the Sex Offender Register when he is released."

Steven Ling was recommended for release by two pyschologists, subject to a risk management plan. Credit: PA

Remembering her daughter, Ms Soulsby said: "Joanne was such a bubbly, happy girl. She only saw the good in people. A naivety of sorts - and too trusting.

"But she was fun-loving, loved a party - just very happy...I miss the mother-daughter relationship."

Ling's release was subject to conditions, which include informing the authorities of any relationships he might develop; being subject to monitoring and a curfew and staying out of an exclusion zone to avoid contact with his victim’s family.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Joanne Tulip at this difficult time.

“The Lord Chancellor's first priority is keeping the public safe. She has asked officials to scrutinise whether the decision should be returned to the parole board to reconsider.”