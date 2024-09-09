Police are appealing for information after two reports of women being sexually assaulted in Stockton.

The first rape of a woman is alleged to have occurred between 11pm and 12am on Saturday 7 September.

At around 12.30am on Sunday 8 September, a second rape of a woman was also reported to Cleveland Police.

The incidents are both said to have occurred in an alleyway on Yarm Road and are believed to involve the same man.

Both women are being supported by officers and enquiries to identify the suspect are ongoing.

SIO, Detective Chief Inspector Chatterton said: “I want to take this opportunity to reassure residents that we are working extremely hard to identify and arrest this man.

“While officers continue to review hours of CCTV footage, I would like to encourage members of the public to come forward if they have information that could assist with the investigation. This includes checking dash cam and doorbell footage or if they saw a man acting suspiciously in the area.

“We understand how concerning this will be to people living in our community and we have increased our patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

If you have information, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 173185.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...