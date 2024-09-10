Play Brightcove video

Tom Barton has been to Kirkharle in Northumberland where the famous gardener 'Capability' Brown was born for ITVX

He is the most famous figure in the history of the English landscape - and his roots can be traced back to Northumberland.

Now regarded as one of the 18th century's most famous men, Lancelot 'Capability' Brown was born in the hamlet of Kirkharle in 1716.

He was christened at St Wilfred's church, which today holds a plaque dedicated to his memory.

But it is the view from the church - and the walks he would have taken as a schoolboy in nearby Cambo - that could have influenced the later designs which made him famous.

That anyway, is the belief of Kitty Anderson, who lives at Kirkharle Court - where Brown was an apprentice gardener - with her husband John.

"You'll get a lovely view from the church to the west which just looks like Capability Brown landscape," she said. "That was never manmade in any way at all. That's absolutely right and what inspired him."

Mr Anderson added: "He used to walk to school from here - no school buses in those days. He walked to Cambo. I think he was an observant person and I think that culminated in his vision.

"I believe he's really taken a small part of Northumberland and put that into many many English counties' landscapes."

The view from St Wilfred's Church in Kirkharle, where Lancelot 'Capability' Brown was christened. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

After moving to Kirkharle Court in the 1980s, the couple found garden plans designed by Brown which had never been implemented. Deciding to create his vision for the grounds, the work was completed in the 2010s.

Featuring a serpentine lake and typical Brown tree planting, they hope it is a living memorial to the man.

"It is a lasting monument to him" said Mrs Anderson.

"And importantly a living monument," her husband added. "We didn't want a dead one which was just a plaque saying this is the place where Capability Brown was born. We wanted a sense of his genius and his vision.

"It lives with the trees, the birds, the people. It's very important to have a living landscape - I'm sure that's how he would want to be remembered."

Why do we still remember Capability Brown?

Some of Britain's most famous landscapes were designed by Capability Brown.

His gardens are estimated to number about 170. Among them, Oxfordshire's Blenheim Castle, Highclere Castle in Hampshire - possibly better known as Downton Abbey, as featured in the ITV drama - and Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

Closer to his birthplace, he was commissioned to redesign the parkland at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, from 1750 to 1786 as part of efforts to remodel by then Duke and Duchess of Northumberland Hugh and Elizabeth Percy.

The garden at Highclere Castle was designed by Capability Brown. Credit: ITV

Transforming rugged agricultural land to something more picturesque, it is a landscape that still remains today.

Daniel Watkins, archivist at Alnwick Castle, said: "He changed the look of the land completely to make it a lot more picturesque.

"Thousands of trees, both fully grown and saplings were planted all around us and the river was slowed down and widened. Canal engineers worked with Brown to create weirs and fish passes to slow it and reflect the bridges and the castle in the water."

He added: "They wanted to transform it into a luxury residence from the old medieval fortress it had been and that needed park land to match.

"And who better to call up than a Northumberland lad and they got Capability Brown who surveyed the land and imagine plans for it and then over the course of the next several decades he created a new park and a new landscape for them up here in Northumberland as well."

For Mr Watkins, Brown's Northumberland roots are an important part of the story.

"I think for the story of that restoration of the castle it is really important," he said. "They wanted Alnwick to be a tribute to the history of the Percys in Northumberland going back to the days of Harry Hotspur and the medieval knights.

"So the fact that it's someone from Kirkharle, not that far away, is creating this new park in conjunction with local workers - it connects it all.

"It means the stone of the castle walls is Northumberland, the design of the land around it has come from a Northumberland mind and it made them extra proud of their Northumberland heritage."

Capability Brown worked with water engineers to slow down the river and create reflections of the castle and bridges. Credit: PA

What makes a Capability Brown landscape?

The serpentine lake at Kirkharle Court and the trees and water engineering at Alnwick Castle are both typical features of Brown's gardens and landscapes.

These are a few of the things that mark out his work:

- Cedars of Lebanon: One of trade mark features, Cedars of Lebanon were a popular imported tree in the 18th century. Other trees favoured by Brown include London planes, evergreen oaks and weeping willows. His trees were often planted in clumps or belts.

- Serpentine lakes: Water was often an important feature of a Capability Brown landscape, especially a curving serpentine lake.

- Monuments and follies: Brown's landscapes often featured gothic or neo-classical buildings among trees. The decorative buildings are a hallmark or 18th century gardens.

- Stone bridges: Ornamental bridges are another feature of Brown's gardens. They were often designed in a classical or Gothic style.

- The ha-ha: These sunken walls, designed to keep livestock away from formal parts of the garden, are named after the exclamation of surprise made by unsuspecting visitors on finding them. They are invisible from the house, giving an impression of a lawn stretching seamlessly into the grazed parkland and beyond.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...