A man has been arrested in connection with two reports of rape in an alleyway in Stockton.

Cleveland Police said the two rapes reportedly took place in the Yarm Road area within the space of an hour-and-a-half overnight between Saturday and Sunday (7 and 8 September).

A 31-year-old man arrested remains in police custody at this time.

