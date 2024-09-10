Two County Durham schools could be merged as part of plans suggested by a local authority.

Proposals to combine Horndale County Infant and Nursery School and St Francis Church of England (Aided) Junior School in Newton Aycliffe into a Church of England Primary School have been raised by Durham County Council.

The authority said the plans provide the best future option for children, the school, and the community.

Horndale School was rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in October 2022 but in recent years has been experiencing declining pupil numbers.

In addition, the school has needed more than £45,000 in financial support to address deficit issues.

Durham County Council also recently learned it is not sustainable to rely on future grants to balance the school’s budget.

St Francis Church of England Junior School has been chosen as a potential merger partner due to its location nearby and feasibility.

In a statement, the authority said: “The school is in a good physical condition with no immediate capital priorities, it currently has surplus places allowing some of the classes from Horndale school to be accommodated on the main school site should the proposal be agreed."

It added: “We believe this proposal provides the best future option for the children, the school, and the community it serves based on educational outcomes, pupil numbers, site issues, and sustainable finances.”

Education officers at the council said the breadth of the curriculum and the opportunity for social development of pupils within an all-through primary school would be enhanced by pupils being educated on the St Francis site.

This is furthered as St Francis is said to have extensive outdoor learning spaces.

Should the merger take place, the Horndale County Infant and Nursery School site could be repurposed for other uses.

Recent roof and window renovations make the accommodation viable for other education purposes.

Without merging the two schools, the local authority warned it would “would pose a number of challenges around the appropriate allocation of education resources and an effective curriculum delivery."

The statement added: “Reputational damage could affect the success of a future amalgamation and it must be acknowledged that both governing bodies are aware of this.”

Parents have been asked to respond to the plans by 20 October. A final decision is due in January 2025.

