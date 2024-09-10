A social media video featuring the directors of a North East zoo giving a Gen Z-style tour of the site has been viewed millions of times on TikTok.

The marketing stunt sees Northumberland Zoo directors Brian and Linda Bradley using modern slang in a bid to entice customers to the attraction, near Morpeth.

In the opening of the video, the couple make a heart shape with their hands as Mr Bradley says: "Northumberland Zoo hits different."

The pair, in their mid to late 60s, then use a list of words and phrases, scripted by one of the younger members of the team.

On TikTok, the post has been viewed more than 5.5million times and has been liked more than 936,000 times.

Northumberland Zoo's directors read the marketing script written by Gen Z staff for the TikTok video

The zoo has also since posted an entertaining blooper video, captioned: "This is how difficult it was to train Directors for Viral Gen-Z Marketing Video. #blooper #genzmarketing #genz #funny #fyp"

Maxine Bradley, zoo manager and the daughter of the new TikTok stars, said: "It's weird for me because I've made my parents go viral around the world...

"Everyone finds it funny but I find it weird."

Since posting the videos across their social media platforms, Maxine said they had had people turning up at the zoo wanting selfies with Brian and Linda.

The attraction has caught the attention of big social media accounts and sites. The video was reposted by the Archbishop of Banterbury, which is in talks with the zoo to collaborate online.

Lad Bible and some of the "big TikTokers" have also been in touch, according to Maxine, while New York-based News Week has also featured the video.

The animals are also the stars of the TikTok video. Credit: TikTok/Northumberland Zoo

Don't recognise the slang? This is what it means...

Hits different - something that is unmatched

It's poppin - really good

Brat - the air of 'living your best life'

Main character energy - self-confident

G.O.A.T - greatest of all time

Queen - used to describe someone who embraces their achievement or style

Understands the assignment - to carry out something to a top standard

Slay - doing well

Menty b - mental breakdown

It's giving - giving off the air of...

