An investigation is underway after a woman reported being raped in the early hours of the morning.

The victim told police she was raped in Albert Park, in Middlesbrough, at about 4am on Wednesday 11 September.

A man made off from the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 30 years of age, of slim build, around 4ft 11” to 5ft 2” tall, wearing a "scruffy" long, black parka jacket.

He was described as having his hood up and he was riding a bicycle.

The man is believed to have been in the Gresham area prior to the incident; in the areas of Parliament Road, Linthorpe Road, Granville Road, Woodlands Road and Park Lane.

Officers are asking anyone in those areas to check private CCTV footage for a man matching the description.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Middlesbrough CID on 101, quoting reference number 175064.

Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp- portal.digital-policing.co.uk/ cleveland/appeal/appeal-after- report-of-rape-middlesbrough

