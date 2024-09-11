Man charged in connection with the rape of two women in Stockon

A 31 year old man has been charged in connection with the rape of two women in Stockton.

The man - arrested on the afternoon of the 10th of September - has been charged with three counts of rape, against two women.

Two women reported serious sexual assaults in the Yarm Road area on Saturday 7th September and Sunday 8th September.

He'll appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday (12th September).

