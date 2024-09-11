A woman whose family has been blighted by pancreatic cancer has backed a new online tool to help people find out whether they could be at risk.

Rachel Smith's dad and brother were both diagnosed with the disease, which has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers.

While her father Michael survived, her brother Jim died of the disease at the age of just 43.

Rachel, from Northallerton, said: "Because the symptoms are so vague and it happens so quickly, people who present through A&E, by that point when they're getting symptoms, it's too late to have effective treatment.

"It's a very aggressive cancer, it moves fast, and the more people you talk to, there's a lot of people who have lost relatives through it."

Rachel Smith, with her brother Jim, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 43. Credit: Family handout

Because of her family history, Rachel now receives annual screening for pancreatic cancer, something which she finds reassuring.

She said: "They can pick up through the blood tests any subtle changes, through the scanning they know what my normal is, so would know if there's any deviation and it gives me peace of mind."

She added: "It’s good to know these programmes are in place for the next generation, for Jim’s children and mine.

“Jim was diagnosed at the age of 43 – if he had been on a surveillance programme, maybe the changes in his pancreas would have been noticed earlier. Getting those most at risk on to these programmes as early as possible will make a huge difference. There is simply nothing that can be done if it’s too late.”

About 10,500 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year, with one in ten cases inherited.

Despite this, awareness is low, with two thirds of GPs unaware that pancreatic cancer carries hereditary risk factors.

It is particularly hard to diagnose because its symptoms are so general. They include back pain, indigestion and unexpected weight loss and not appear until the cancer has grown beyond its initial stages.

About 80% of people only find out they have the disease in its later stages, when curative treatment might not be possible.

More than half of people with pancreatic cancer die within three months of diagnosis.

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed late because of its general symptoms, which often develop when its too late for curative treatment. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

What is the family history checker and how could it help diagnose pancreatic cancer quicker?

The family history checker is aimed at helping to identify people with an inherited risk of pancreatic cancer.

They would then be referred for regular monitoring, including blood tests and scans, in the hope of earlier diagnosis leading to a better outcome for patients.

The checker has been developed by Pancreatic Cancer UK and is supported by £100,000 from NHS England.

Those using the family history checker will be asked three questions covering their family history of pancreatic cancer and other genetic conditions associated with the disease and pancreatitis.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “This new family history checker is a great tool for families where someone has had pancreatic cancer and will help the NHS to identify and support people at risk from it.

“I know it can be daunting to find out if you are at risk of pancreatic cancer, and some people may feel they’d rather not know, but finding out early means people can get the support they need from the NHS.

“We want as many people as possible to take advantage of this new tool, so they can be provided with further testing, surveillance or treatment as early as possible, if your results show you might need them.”

To access the checker, visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/family-checker.

