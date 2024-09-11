Officers investigating a report of an assault in North Tyneside have released an image of a woman they would like to trace.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Saturday 13 July, at the Head of Steam pub in Tynemouth, and allegedly involved a man having a glass drink smashed into his face by a woman.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries to his chin, lip and nose and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged but he has been left with permanent scars.

It is believed the offender had a Scottish accent and was visiting the area with friends.

Credit: Northumbria Police

Police have now released images of a woman who they would like to identify as part of their ongoing enquires.

The woman in the picture is understood to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which may assist the investigation.

The woman, or anyone who knows who she is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

