The Prime Minister has praised the bravery of a five-year-old girl after her cancer treatment.

Annabel Ashmore, from Gateshead, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma last year.

Given just a 40-50% chance of long-term survival at diagnosis, she has undergone 15 months of treatment and had to miss her first year at school as a result.

Her family are now fundraising so she can travel to the US for access to a drug that aims to prevent relapse, which is not available in the UK.

They have so far raised more than £35,000 for the treatment- but they still have a long way to go before they meet their target of £100,000. They need to raise the funds by October.

Annabel Ashmore is now cancer free after 15-months of treatment but her family say she needs a drug to prevent her from relapsing. Credit: Family handout

Her case was raised by her MP Mark Ferguson at Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament on Wednesday 11 September.

Mr Ferguson said Annabel had endured 15 months of chemotherapy, stem cell harvest, proton therapy, immunotherapy, hair loss and nasal feeding.

He added that she "urgently needed" DFMO, a drug which is not available in the UK but has been approved in the US, which could prevent her from relapsing.

She has recently been declared as cancer-free.

Mr Ferguson said: "It must be administered within 90 days of the end of immunotherapy. 91 days is too late. Will the Prime Minister meet with Annabel's parents to discuss the life saving care that she needs?

In response, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Can I pay tribute to Annabel for her incredible bravery, and understand how important it is that cancer patients are able to benefit from rapid access to effective new treatments.

Annabel's family said she is a happy, smiling five-year-old who wants to be a nurse when she grows up. Credit: Family handout

"The manufacturers of this drug have applied for a UK licence through Project Orbis which allows the rapid review and approval of new cancer treatments, and we'll ensure that that process is completed as quickly as possible.

"And I will also ensure the health minister does set up the meeting that he's asked for."

Following the exchange, Annabel's dad Mike Ashmore said he was "stunned" her story had been raised in Parliament. He added: "It's heartening to see them paying attention to this."

