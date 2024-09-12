A run in memory of Sam Wealleans who died during the Great North Run has been cancelled for health and safety reasons.

A North Tyneside beautician, Samantha Cochrane, had set up a Facebook page encouraging people to complete 2.1 miles on Sunday (15 September), which was the distance 29-year-old Sam could not complete when doing the half marathon.

The plan by Ms Cochrane was to finish the final stretch of the iconic North East route. It would have been in memory of Sam, who was from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland.

He passed away after he fell ill around the 11 mile mark of the Great North Run.

Had the event taken place, it would have seen runners honouring Sam start at the junction between Larch Avenue and Prince Edward Road in South Shields, Tyne and Wear, before heading along the Coast Road finishing near Gypsies Green.

Ms Cochrane, 32, who did not know Mr Wealleans, told the PA news agency she felt compelled to honour his life and support his family through their hardship.

She has described the public’s response to her page as “incredibly overwhelming”.

Over 1,600 people had registered their interest for the unofficial event on a social media page set up for the run.

Ms Cochrane said: “When anyone takes part in the Great North Run, and particularly for charities and things like that, the last thing you expect is to obviously lose a loved one through it.

“It’s massively impacted, I think, the runners who ran passed and witnessed what was going on. It has absolutely devastated everyone and even the wider community.”

“When I originally started the page it was because there had been a few of us in the Great North Run group who decided we were going to do the remainder of the run in honour of Sam,” she said.

“I set it up so we weren’t commenting on the Great North Run page… and it’s just absolutely taken off from there."

Thousands take part in the Great North Run every year Credit: Richard Sellers/PA

In a statement on the dedicate Facebook page, Ms Cochrane updated followers saying: "A lot has been going on behind the scenes today (11 September), with Northumbria police and South Tyneside council, myself and others.

"Unfortunately, due to the level of people expected, which is growing by the hour, the council can’t close the road (understandably) and hundreds (possibly thousands) turning up on a residential road is deemed too unsafe, and I myself would be liable as the event organiser.

"What started as a few of us going to finish the run in Sam’s honour, has increased to an outpouring of thousands wanting to come to support which has been nothing short of amazing.

"Due to the overwhelming response, however, initial plan for the memory run has been cancelled for the safety of pedestrians and vehicles."

In Newbiggin, people are encouraged to complete their own solo 2.1 miles runs through Sam's hometown.

It is hoped it could continue raising money for the mental health charity Mind, which Mr Wealleans was completing the half-marathon for.

It was in memory of his sister Carly and a close family friend. His fundraising page has so far has raised more than £24,000, out-stripping his original target of £350.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “It is heartening that people are coming together to finish the run in tribute to Sam.

“As chair of the Safety Advisory Group, we have offered to work with the event organiser, to look to deliver an event of this nature properly, planned and safely in the future.”

The Great Run Company added: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.

“We are continuing to support Sam’s close family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”

