Song celebrating Sunderland's industrial past immortalised in steel

Lyrics to a song written by a Sunderland singer-songwriter as a love letter to the city's shipbuilding heritage are to go on display in the city.

The song 'Shipyards' by The Lake Poets was also the main theme of the Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die. It was written by Marty Longstaff in tribute to his grandfather, who spent his life working in the shipyards.

The words have now been immortalised in steel and will be installed as part of a piece of music-themed artwork overlooking the Grade II listed bandstand in Roker Park which is undergoing a £1.6 million revamp.

The work will form a wall acting as the backdrop for new amphitheatre-style seating around the bandstand.

The artwork has been commissioned by Sunderland City Council and was made by artist Chris Brammall of CB Arts in his workshop in Ulverston.

Chris' other works include the wave railings along the seafront at Seaburn and the Propellers of the City in Sunderland's Keel Square.

He said: "When Marty's 'Shipyards' was put forward as an option it seemed to be perfect for the project.

"Then after speaking to Marty and understanding more of the sentiment behind the lyrics, his family links to the area and the passion he has for Sunderland it was a definite fit. It even turned out that Marty’s dad worked down the pit with my uncle at Vane Tempest so the links just kept getting stronger.

"The winding curved wall we have created is like a piece of industrial archaeology embedded in to the landscape adorned with lyrics and music inspired by Sunderland's rich heritage."

Fittingly, the artwork is also quite being installed at the site of one of Marty's first ever live musical performances.

He said: "I'm truly honoured to have my words chosen to be immortalised in steel in this amazing new piece by Chris and CB Arts. 'Shipyards' was written straight from the heart and its lyrics are deeply rooted in the city I so dearly love, so as a songwriter I'm delighted that it has found a place in the hearts of so many.

"I'm also a huge fan of Chris's work, so when we discovered we had a shared heritage and family history, it made it all the more fitting."

"Also fitting is that my first ever performance outside of school was at Roker Park Bandstand at age 13. I have such fond memories of it, so I'm overjoyed to know that future generations will get to enjoy performing there, and that concertgoers will get to experience live music in such a beautiful setting in one of our city's most-loved parks.

"Sunderland is an exciting and inspiring place to be a creative person, so I hope that my words and Chris's stunning artwork will inspire others to tap into their creativity in the future too".

The song was the theme to Sunderland 'Til I Die, which recounted Sunderland AFC's struggles after relegation from the Premier League. Credit: PA

The new artwork will be installed later this month, with the amphitheatre seating area due to open to the public in the spring.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: "This is all about making the most of the area around the historic bandstand and maximising its potential as a performance space.

“The artwork and amphitheatre seating will be a fantastic addition to the park, complementing the new cafe which has become really popular since it opened in the park last year.

" 'Shipyards' has become known and loved the world over since it was chosen as the theme music for 'Sunderland 'til I Die'. As well as being a moving tribute to Marty's grandad, it's also a love letter to the city and its industrial heritage and I'm delighted to see its lyrics being immortalised in this artwork. I think it will mean a great deal to people across Sunderland.

"It's especially fitting as it turns out one of Marty's first ever live performances was in Roker bandstand. It also builds on Sunderland's ambitions to increase its cultural offer by offering a broader range of cultural events and opportunities."

