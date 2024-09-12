Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris and Luke O'Nien are among the nominees for the EFL's Championship's monthly awards after a winning start to the new season.

The Black Cats find themselves at the top of the table having taken four wins from the opening four games of the season.

Sunderland have scored ten goals and conceded just once since the start of the season.

Defender O'Nien is nominated for player of the month for August, having scored twice and helped his side to three clean sheets.

Meanwhile manager Régis Le Bris, who took charge of the club in the summer, is up for Manager of the Month award.

He said: "I think it's a collective success. It's not only one manager or a player.

"It's like a reward for the collective work we've done and I'm very proud of it, because we've worked hard."

Sunderland have won all four of their Championship fixtures so far this season. Credit: PA

There are familiar faces among the nominees for Player of the Month - with former Sunderland stars Duncan Watmore and Josh Maja in the mix for the accolade.

Following the international break, Sunderland travel to the South West to face Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle side.

Kickoff at Home Park is at 3pm on Saturday 14 September.

