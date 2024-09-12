A teenager has been sentenced after he was found guilty of stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the neck at a Metro station in South Tyneside.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was found hiding in an attic after the attack at Brockley Whins Metro station on 11 March 2024.

The court heard how he had swung the blade at the victim's head and neck, causing a large laceration to his neck millimetres from his main artery.

The victim only realised he had been stabbed when he saw he was covered in blood and bleeding profusely.

The victim's mother was called and used a towel to stem the bleeding.

The defendant was identified by CCTV pictures and was later found hiding in the attic of his mother's house.

He was found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm following a four-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in July.

At a sentencing hearing at the same court on Wednesday 11 September, he was sentenced to two years and three months in a Young Offenders Institute.

Investigating officer DC Colin Dore of British Transport Police said: “It is by sheer good fortune and the expertise of medics that the victim did not die from the injuries he sustained in this brutal attack.

“Carrying a blade in public can only result in one of two outcomes – injury or death. There is no good reason to be in possession of a deadly weapon.

“Knife crime is a blight on our society and violence on the railway will not be tolerated. Anyone involved will be brought to justice."

