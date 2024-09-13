The leader of Newcastle City Council is to take a leave of absence due to ill health.

Nick Kemp announced he would be stepping back from his duties with immediate effect, with his deputy Karen Kilgour stepping up.

The Labour councillor, who represents Byker, has led the council since 2022 when he succeeded former leader Nick Forbes.

Cllr Kilgour said: “As a cabinet our priority will always be the residents of Newcastle. They are at the heart of everything we do and any decision we take.

“I will be working with elected members and council officers to ensure there is continuity in our planning so we can continue to deliver against our strategic priorities.

“This is such an exciting time for Newcastle with investment in the city and opportunity for those people who call it home. It is very much business as usual.

“I have always served my communities with pride, whether that be as a councillor in West Fenham, in my position as a cabinet member or as deputy leader.”

Cllr Kemp, 55, has represented Byker on the council since 2002. He was involved in negotiations for the North East devolution deal and has overseen the start of work on the Tyne Bridge’s restoration

