Paralympic Gold medallist Faye Rogers goes back to school

Paralympian Faye Rogers has returned to her old school to show off her gold medal and inspire the next generation.

The 21-year-old from Ingleby Barwick took gold in in the S10 100 metre Butterfly event at the 2024 Games in Paris.

During a special assembly at Yarm School, she took questions from students and shared her experience of competing at the highest level of the sport.

Reflecting on her journey in Paris, she said: "Honestly it's not really sunk in yet - I don't think it ever will. It really is the most amazing feeling. I've not really taken the medal off to be honest!

"Just to see how everyone else around me is also on cloud nine, it's such an amazing thing I've been able to do for me. Coming home, I think I've been able to appreciate a bit more how cool it is."

Faye says she has barely taken off her gold medal since returning from Paris. Credit: PA Images

Faye's motivation to take up competitive swimming came from watching the 2012 Olympics in London. "I remember sitting in the living room on the floor with my brother and thinking, 'this is really cool.' I thought those athletes were the coolest people on the planet."

Faye competed in the Olympic trials in 2021, placing 14th. On the day she was due to move to Aberdeen University, Faye was involved in a car accident which severely damaged her arm.

She suffered several open fractures, a dislocated elbow and a severed ulna nerve and needed to have her elbow fused. Despite the setback, she remained determined to compete.

She said: "I was told by the consultant, 'you won't be able to swim at the same level.' That was really hard to hear. As someone whose whole life revolved around swimming, I can't even describe how that felt. I was crushed."

"But almost immediately, I walked out the room and I told my mum, I am going to swim - I don't know how, but I am going to do it. The consultants and the staff at James Cook were amazing, I'm so grateful for them."

Pupils at Yarm school got to see a Paralympic medal up close. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Headmaster Huw Williams said: "It's tremendous for all of us. We're so proud of Faye, we've been watching her throughout the last few weeks just hoping and supporting the journey she's been on.

"It's been amazing to watch her overcome the difficulty, the challenge that she's had, and to do it in a way that demonstrates that grit and determination she's had all the way through.

"To see her speak to the children and see the joy and excitement on their faces is really brilliant."

