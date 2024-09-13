Sunderland man becomes first to be convicted of riot after national unrest

A Sunderland man has become the first person to be convicted of riot following violent scenes across the UK.

Kieran Usher, aged 32 of Bramwell Road in Hendon pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Newcastle Crown Court, following unrest in central Sunderland on 2 August.

Usher was captured on CCTV wearing a face covering, encouraging others to take part and throwing a missile at police officers. He was also filmed throwing missiles at police as part of a large mob.

Riot carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and is a more serious charge than violent disorder, which most other defendants from the recent nationwide trouble have faced.

The judge told Usher: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

“You will receive a lot of credit for entering a guilty plea today.”

Following the hearing, Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “It is clear from the evidence in this case that Usher played an active role in the mob violence that unfolded on the streets of Sunderland.

“He was filmed working with a group of at least twenty other people to rain missiles onto attending police officers. The co-ordinated and unlawful violence carried out by the group in this incident, the severity of which forced police to temporarily retreat from the assault, made a charge of riot wholly appropriate in this case. The events of that evening also created immeasurable fear for Sunderland residents, with significant damage caused to local businesses.

“We would like to praise the response of Northumbria Police, who effectively tackled the immediate situation, while also securing key evidence to help us build robust cases against the perpetrators of this violence.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work alongside our criminal justice partners to ensure that anyone threatening the communities we serve are swiftly brought to justice for their actions.”

Usher is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 27 September.

