Two staff members convicted of mistreating patients at a County Durham specialist hospital have challenged their convictions at the Court of Appeal.

Peter Bennett, 55, and Matthew Banner, 44, were found guilty of ill-treatment of patients at Whorlton Hall - an independent unit for people with complex needs near Barnard Castle - in January 2024.

Whorlton Hall was the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation which aimed to expose poor treatment of patients at the hospital in 2019.

The facility has since closed.

During a hearing on Friday, lawyers representing Bennett and Banner challenged the convictions arguing that their actions “did not meet the test for ill-treatment”.

Lord Justice Singh, sitting alongside Mrs Justice May and Mr Justice Griffiths, said judges would give their ruling over the appeals at a later date.

At a sentencing hearing in January 2024, Bennett was sentenced to a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months, on two charges of ill-treatment.

Banner was also sentenced to a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months relating to five charges of ill-treatment.

Bennett and Banner were convicted alongside Ryan Fuller, then 27, of Barnard Castle, and John Sanderson, then 26, of Willington, who were also found guilty of ill-treatment charges.

A number of other staff charged with ill-treatment offences were cleared by jurors.

