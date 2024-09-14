Fourteen people have been arrested and cash, weapons and suspected crack-cocaine have been seized after Newcastle police raids yesterday.

On Friday morning Northumbria Police executed a number of warrants in the West End of Newcastle including the Jubilee estate.

The raids were part of Operation Impact, an initiative aimed at tackling drug-dealing, anti-social behaviour and motor crime in local communities.

The operation has so far seen 14 arrests, with three in custody after police seized Class A and B drugs, cash and suspected illegal weapons at a Benwell property.

Police also located six wanted people, while one person was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, another on suspicion of immigration offences and a third person for suspected breach of bail.

Two men have also been arrested in connection with sexual offences.

The operation was launched early this morning and has continued through the day. Following one of the morning raids, which was carried out shortly after 8am, three men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A man was also arrested on suspicion of assault, said to have been carried out as he was being led away by officers.

Inside one home, £200 of suspected crack cocaine and £100 of suspected cannabis were discovered, alongside £1,000 in suspected illicit cash and a knuckle duster.

Elsewhere in the city this morning, four people were interviewed at the scene of searches following the discovery of suspected Class A drugs and cannabis.

The force confirmed that six wanted people were also arrested and seven vehicles suspected of being involved in criminal activity were also "uplifted".

One person was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, another on suspicion of immigration offences and a third person for suspected breach of bail.

Speaking after the raids, Chief Inspector of Communities for Newcastle, Robert Bosson, said: "Operation Impact is our all out day and builds on existing work that we do in communities.

"We have a dedicated team in Newcastle west called EPIC, they do engagements with the communities, but we are building on that today.

"We are here to engage with communities, show visibility and actually do some proactive work around warrants, arrests and target some of those offenders that cause this community the most harm."

