Man arrested after woman reportedly raped in Middlesbrough's Albert Park

A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly raped in the early hours at a park in Middlesbrough.

The alleged incident took place at around 4am on Wednesday 11 September, in Albert Park in the town.

Detectives investigating have arrested a 30-year-old local man in connection with the incident.

He has been taken into police custody where he is currently being questioned.

The alleged incident took place at around 4am on Wednesday, September 11, in Albert Park. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone who may have information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 175064.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...