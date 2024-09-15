Crowds turned out in South Shields this morning to finish the final miles of the Great North Run on behalf of a man who died running it last weekend.

Sam Wealleans, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, died after he fell ill during the half marathon.

The 29-year-old was running the half marathon to raise money on behalf of Mind, the mental health charity, in memory of his sister Carly and a close family friend.

Today an event was organised to finish the final miles of the race that Sam wasn't able to.

A replica Great North Run finish line was put up for the run today in the same place the half marathon finishes. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Stephanie Cochrane organised the event today. She said: “Very overwhelming but amazing.

"The amount of people that came to support Sam and his family and friends has absolutely blown me way, it really has."

In a statement today his parents said they were "devastated and heartbroken".

Sam passed away while running the Great North Run last weekend. Credit: PA

They added: " We are devastated and heartbroken following the sudden and unexpected death of our beloved son, Sam.

"We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of kind messages and charitable donations from people across the country and would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support and sympathy.

"Our family have taken great comfort in knowing he was loved by all who knew him.

"Continued respect of our privacy at this most sad and difficult time is much appreciated."

An online fundraiser Sam had set up to raise money for his cause has currently reached over £28.5k, far out-stripping his target of £350.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.

“We are continuing to support Sam’s close family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”

