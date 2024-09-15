Man charged after woman reportedly raped in Middlesbrough's Albert Park

A m an has been charged with rape after a woman was reportedly raped in the early hours at a park in Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old has been detained in police custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 16th September).

The alleged incident took place at around 4am on Wednesday 11 September, in Albert Park in the town.

A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone who may have information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 175064.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

