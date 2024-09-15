Man left with 'life threatening' injury following assault at South Tyneside pub

A man has been left with a "life-threatening" injury following an assault at a pub in South Tyneside yesterday (14 September).

Police received a report via the ambulance service that at around 10:45pm, a man in his 40s required medical treatment for a serious head injury at the Lakeside Inn near Fellgate Estate, Jarrow.

It was reported that during the assault, the victim was punched by another male.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Witnesses are asked contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to https://www.northumbria. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/

For those unable to contact the Force in those ways, they can call 101, quoting crime reference number 109245J/24.

