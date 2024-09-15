Police in the Scottish Highlands said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing walker who set off from Tyneside.

Paul Conway, 67, travelled from Newcastle to Glenfinnan by train on Tuesday, 10 September, contacting his family upon arrival around 6.40pm.

He had planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie in Knoydart, but failed to arrive as expected on the afternoon of Friday, 13 September.

Paul is described as being around 5ft 10 in height, of stocky build with shaven silver hair.

He is believed to be wearing a green Paracore waterproof jacket with a hood, camouflage green shorts and walking boots.

He was carrying a dark bergen-style bag and was in possession of two walking poles.

Sergeant Katy Duncan, from Police Scotland, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare, and efforts are ongoing to trace him.

“If you think you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2791 of 14 September.

