Play Brightcove video

Amy Sutton has been finding out how one dad's mission to give back after his daughter's life-saving heart surgery is paying off

A father inspired by the life-saving open heart surgery performed on his two-year-old daughter is continuing to help give others a second chance of life.

Sergio Petrucci, from Sunderland, set up a cardiac care charity in a bid to show his thanks to the medical professionals who operated on his daughter Luna in 2015.

One of four ITV News Tyne Tees finalists for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year award, Mr Petrucci later set up The Red Sky Foundation which has raised millions of pounds and provided hundreds of defibrillators in the community.

Sergio Petrucci is one of four ITV News Tyne Tees finalists for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year award. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I don’t really understand how it got so big," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "I was always passionate about raising the funds for buying machinery and equipment and making an impact.

"Whether it was supporting the parents, and also for the children as well.

"Whether it's the counselling service we offer - whether that's bereavement counselling or just coping with knowing that there's scar on a chest from open heart surgery, pre or post operation [support].

"Everyone has a heart, it’s just our job to try and save it."

Mr Petrucci's daughter Luna was born with two holes in her heart. Just before her second birthday, doctors said it was now or never - she needed open heart surgery.

Luna Petrucci underwent open heart surgery at the children's unit at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital. Credit: Sergio Petrucci

On the morning Luna was wheeled off for treatment at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, the sky blazed red - inspiring the name of the charity the father would go on to found with his wife Emma in 2020.

It has since raised more than £2m, donated more than 700 defibrillators, funded machines that have conducted in excess of 800 brain and heart scans every year, and educated people of all ages on the importance of CPR.

Five years down the line and its work is still paying off - giving others that vital second chance at life.

Three years ago, a healthy Craig Hanson suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed in his own home.

Craig Hanson was given a second chance of life thanks to life-saving equipment installed by The Red Sky Foundation. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A neighbour rushed to his aid and delivered CPR - another fetching a nearby defibrillator - funded by Mr Petrucci - which ultimately saved his life.

"I received two blasts from the machine and it restarted my heart," said Mr Hanson.

"I wasn’t really aware, although I must have walked past that defibrillator hundreds of times, and not realised the importance of it - now obviously I do."

The winner of the Tyne Tees award will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony later this year - with the chance to win the overall national award.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...