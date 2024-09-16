A member of a South Shields crime gang that tortured three men inside a garage has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Craig Seales was part of a gang that lured victims to a lock-up he owned and held them prisoners on 18 September 2023.

They demanded significant amounts of money from the victims and their families to secure their release following a dispute over drugs.

Seales pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and one count of blackmail at an earlier hearing.

He was said to have secured the premises off Fowler Street, where victims were "abused and assaulted".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 38-year-old was present the entire time and was said to have come up with a solution that victims could leave if they paid £20,000 in two days.

Seales, of Rembrandt Avenue, South Shields was sentenced during a hearing at the same court on Monday 16 September.

Glenn Gatland, mitigating, had told the court Seales facilitated what occurred but was not aware of what was going to take place. He added he was not involved in supplying cocaine or any drugs the gang were involved in peddling.

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC said the gang's victims were subjected to violence including punches and kicks. A shovel and a blow torch were also used, while corrosive substances were poured on them.

The court heard one of the victims tried to convince the group he had money at home and could get it, but the defendants refused to let him leave.

Sentencing Seales, Judge Amanda Rippon said the three victims were “abused and tortured” inside a garage by the gang.

The lock-up was just off Fowler Street, in South Shields. Credit: Google Maps

One of the victims was said to have felt “helpless” and that those involved “terrified me”. In a statement, he said he thought he was going to die during the ordeal and that he said a Muslim prayer in his head which is usually recited before death.

The victim, who was eventually released, went on to flee the North East with his family.

Judge Rippon said there was “no justification” for the injuries the victims sustained and that each defendant was “culpable for the next”. She added some played “discernible parts” with Seales providing the “all important premises".

She sentenced Seales to 10 years and four months in prison. A restraining order was also imposed and will last until further order.

The remaining members of the gang are still to be sentenced for their involvement.

Jonathon Ferguson was to be sentenced alongside Seales for two counts of false imprisonment and one count of blackmail, but a power cut at HMP Durham meant his case was adjourned.

Daniel Lake, 33, Kasim Thompson, 35, Iain Sutherland, 33, Grant Maclean, 24, and Samantha Olsen, 36, also pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and one count of blackmail when appearing at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year, while Jonathon Mason, 35, and Liam Price, 30, pleaded guilty to affray.

