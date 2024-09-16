A teenage boy was found unconscious after he was reportedly assaulted by a large group of males.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the incident in Middlesbrough on Sunday 15 September.

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Cleveland Police said officers received a report at about 5:43pm on Sunday, that a boy was unconscious in Worcester Street after being assaulted by a "large group of unknown males."

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV to get in touch with Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 178242.

Information can also be passed anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

