A teenager has run the entire length of the Tyne and Wear Metro – covering 125km in a single day – in memory of his dad.

Charles McManus, from North Shields, completed the multiple-marathon challenge on Sunday 15 September.

The 18-year-old was raising money for St Oswald's Hospice, which cared for his dad David before his death in 2017, and the Brain Tumour Charity.

He has so far raised more than £5,600 for the charities.

Setting off from South Hylton Metro station at 3am, he finished the challenge at Monument station.

Speaking after completing the run, he said: “I feel dead but I’m very happy I’ve done it and very emotional.”

Charles McManus, pictured with his dad David. Credit: Family

He wanted to raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice, which looked after David and provided the family with bereavement support after his death.

Charles said: “When dad was at the hospice, I remember going to visit him after my football training. I’d get a hot chocolate from the machine there and we’d sit together watching ‘Play to the Whistle’ on TV, as he loved that programme. We’d just chat about school, football, anything really.”

Explaining why he decided to take on such a challenging run, Charles added: “I just wanted to do something to help others who are in a similar position to my family, when dad was unwell.

“I heard about the man who ran the length of Africa for charity and that gave me the inspiration to do something myself, which is where the idea came to run the Metro map.

"My dad used to push himself with his fitness and had taken part in 100 mile cycles before, so I although he might think I was a bit mad to do this, I know he would be proud of me too.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...