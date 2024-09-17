Police investigating a serious assault on South Tyneside are searching for a man wanted in connection with the incident.Officers say they believe 40 year old Kevin Gosling is actively evading arrest.

It follows reports of an assault at the Lakeside Inn near the Fellgate Estate in Jarrow on Saturday night (14th September) that left a man with what was described as a "life threatening injury."

Extensive searches to locate Gosling have been ongoing across the region.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, are being advised to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...