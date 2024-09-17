A teenager who threw rocks at police out of "sheer excitement" during disorder in Hartlepool has been put behind bars.

Lennox Crockett was caught throwing at least four missiles during the hostile stand-off on Murray Street on 31 July.

Teesside Crown Court heard that the 19-year-old also encouraged children to take part as the violence erupted across the town.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, said Crockett was initially recorded remonstrating with the police before his behaviour became more aggressive.

He said: "He is captured on footage, with his hood up, throwing missiles at the police line.

"He is seen picking a rock from the ground and throwing at the police line. I count on the footage that he threw rocks at least four times.

"He was often at the front of the crowd alongside small children and at one point is encouraging others, including the children, to push forward at the police."

Crockett was part of violence which broke out in Hartlepool on 31 July. Credit: PA

Crockett, of Denham Green, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Hartlepool on 31 July and possession of cocaine, cannabis and nitrous oxide which was seized from his address when he was arrested on 14 July.

Michele Turner, mitigating, said her client got involved with the disorder and threw rocks out of "sheer excitement" and was protesting about the police and not any other sector of society.

She said: "This is a young man who has been trying to fit in since early childhood.

"He struggled to make friends and struggled in the education system.

"He learned that if he acted the fool, he got laughs, he got recognition from peers in an effort to fit in."

On Monday 16 September, Judge Francis Laird KC sentenced Crockett to 18 months in a young offenders' institute following his guilty pleas.

"I recognise that you struggled with school and you lack many of the tools needed to forge an independent life," the judge said.

"Your parents fund your lifestyle, which unfortunately in recent times largely revolved around recreational drugs.

"It is clear that you come from a loving and caring family."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...