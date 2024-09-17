A health watchdog has lifted restrictions imposed on a North East hospitals trust that was downgraded earlier this year.

The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust saw its rating fall from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’, following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report which outlined serious concerns over alleged bullying and a “significant deterioration” in the leadership.

The trust, which runs the Royal Victoria Infirmary and the Freeman Hospital, also had a series of conditions imposed on its licence to provide services by the CQC – requiring it to make certain improvements and submit monthly reports to prove it was making progress.

Those requirements have now been lifted after the watchdog was satisfied that sufficient improvements have been made over the course of this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The CQC said it would “continue to monitor the trust closely”.

In a statement, A CQC spokesperson said: “Following an inspection at The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last year, CQC placed conditions on the trust’s registration due to a number of concerns found.

"These conditions required the trust to make specific improvements within a specified timescale and to submit monthly reports to CQC showing progress, and action taken to improve quality and safety.

“The trust has submitted action plans and provided assurance that they have made improvements, therefore the conditions have now been met.

“We’ll continue to monitor the trust closely and will return to check on their progress to ensure people are receiving safe and effective care.

“CQC’s priority, at all times, is the health and wellbeing of people using health and social care services, and all information we receive informs our monitoring of services and future inspections. If we’re not satisfied people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take action in line with our regulatory powers.

“We’d encourage anyone who has concerns about a health and social care service to let us know. This can be done by using the give feedback on care form on our website or via our customer service centre on 03000 616161.”

A spokesperson for Newcastle Hospitals added that it would “continue to focus on our improvement plan”.

The CQC inspection report published in January this year condemned a “significant deterioration” in leadership at the hospitals, which had previously been considered among the world’s best.

Inspectors highlighted particular concern over the Freeman’s cardiothoracic department, with claims of serious incidents being “deliberately covered up” and a culture of bullying.

The findings also included worries about a shortage of staffing in the RVI’s maternity unit, which left it unable to provide “basic fundamental standards of care”, as well as accusations of favouritism and nepotism within the trust.

