A woman has jumped out of a plane, braved hot coals under foot and walked across cut glass in aid of a charity supporting people with a disease which claimed the life of her husband.

In 2021, Sandra Hamilton's husband Brian died just 11 months after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The 78-year-old, from Hartlepool, quickly learned the simple things that made living with a complex disease more dignified and now takes on fundraising challenges every week to help others.

Mrs Hamilton, is one of four finalists for the Tyne Tees Fundraiser of the Year - the winner of which will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony.

Since losing her rugby-loving husband seven years ago, the grandmother has been on a mission to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

Sandra Hamilton has braved the elements to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Credit: Sandra Hamilton

"Trying to find a cure for this disease would be my ultimate goal," she told ITV Tyne Tees. "When you can't communicate anymore - then you are locked in a body."

In just over half a decade Mrs Hamilton has raised £26,500 - every penny helping the Motor Neurone Disease Association provide equipment and support for patients and families.

"My main thing was to be able to buy the text to speech machines for people, because that was such a terrible time - when they can't tell you exactly what they want to say and he (Brian) couldn't write because the muscles had gone," she added.

"When he finally got that machine at least we could finally communicate. We even put some bad language in!"

The campaigner even got Hartlepool Council to adopt the MND charter.

Brian Hamilton died in 2021 - almost one year after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Credit: Family

"I think my greatest challenge was taking on my council," she continued. "From that meeting we were then allocated a named social worker for anybody in the town being diagnosed with the disease."

Dominic McDonough, from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said Mrs Hamilton's efforts had not gone unnoticed.

"Sandra is an absolute force of nature - she goes above and beyond, her passion is indescribable," he added.

"She has so many people supporting the association and supporting her. It's incredibly important that she has the insight into the damage and absolute destruction that MND does to people. We are so proud of her."

The winner of the Tyne Tees award will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony later this year - with the chance to win the overall national award.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...