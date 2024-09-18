A North Tyneside high school faces possible closure with a consultation launched to look into its future.

Monkseaton High School could close by 31 August 2026, due to low birth rates, parental choice, and a predicted deficit of £7m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

North Tyneside Council has now turned to residents to search for feasible alternatives as the school's finances and pupil intake pose an existential threat to its existence.

According to the local authority, previous measures since 2016 to cut the fiscal blackhole, including staff and curriculum cuts, have not been able to stabilise the school’s cash problems entirely.

Low birth rates and parental choice have also left the school operating at just over 50% capacity. At the latest count, there are 511 pupils attending the school, which has a capacity of 964. This is despite it receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in 2019.

The school’s lower pupil intake also compounds the existing running costs.

Residents can now have their say on the future of the school. A consultation, along with a series of Frequently Asked Questions, can be found here.

People have until 12pm on 30 October this year to take part in the public consultation.

Julie Firth, director of children’s services at North Tyneside Council said: “We believe everyone deserves the best possible education and we work hard to ensure the borough has a high-quality and sustainable education system.

"By 2026, Monkseaton High School will have a deficit of £7m. Together with the school, we have done all we can over several years to reduce this gap and stabilise the school.

“The school staff are committed and offer pupils a good education, however, fewer parents are choosing to send their children to the school, which is having a financial impact.

"This is putting the education of pupils at risk, which has led to the decision to commence a consultation on the school’s future. This includes potential closure."

She continued: "This consultation is not something we take lightly. No decisions have been made and all residents are welcome to put forward their suggestions before any further decisions are made.

"As part of the consultation, we’ll be working with the school community directly, and additional views can be given on the engagement section on the council’s website”

Alternatives to closure the local authority has already examined include:

The adoption of a two-tier education system, as opposed to a three-tier

Academisation

Bringing Monkseaton High together with another school under a singular governing body

Changing Monkseaton High into a Secondary School

Closing the sixth form.

New housing developments have already been factored into projections for pupil numbers across North Tyneside and do not necessarily translate to a future boosted number of pupils for Monkseaton High.

In addition, it is understood by the Local Democracy Reporting Service that both the Department for Education and the local authority reached out to academy trusts to see if there was any interest in taking the school over, however, there was none.

The local authority has stated it will work closely with individual staff and trade unions if closure remains the only option. This would happen over time and staff unable to find other employment would be compensated in line with relevant HR regulations.

Following the consultation, if no viable alternatives are presented North Tyneside Council would move into a statutory consultation period, with an outcome announced in January 2025.

