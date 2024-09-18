A Newcastle woman who was treated for a hole in her heart as a teenager at a Newcastle hospital now runs a toy appeal for the sick children there.

A regular check up when Calli Tully was 17 showed her life was in danger and she had to undergo nine hours of open heart surgery at the Freeman Hospital to save her life.

After she came home, all she could think about were the children still in hospital at Christmas, so she decided to bring Christmas to them and began fundraising to buy gifts.

Now aged 27, she has not stopped.

Calli is one of four finalists for the Tyne Tees Fundraiser of the Year - the winner of which will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony.

Calli had 9 hours of open heart surgery as a teenager at the Freeman Hospital. Credit: Handout

After finding out she needed surgery Calli said she "didn't want to be here anymore".

She added: "I got a phone call from the Freeman Hospital saying I needed to come in for immediate heart surgery.

"I actually hung up the phone first because I was so scared and then my Mum came home from work and said, 'we need to go to hospital'.

"So we literally came straight here. It was the worst time ever, I literally didn't want to be here any more."

Although she had been discharged and returned home, she wanted to bring joy to the children that were still undergoing treatment, so she started 'Calli's Heart Campaign'.

Vicki Woof, play nurse at the Freeman Hospital, said: "To be able to be brave enough to step back into an environment where you went through a trauma is massive in itself.

"To think, actually, I want to make a difference and I want to impact these families lives, and she absolutely does."

Since starting it, Calli's campaign has grown and grown.

She said: "I do Easter, I do Halloween, I do Valentine's Day.

"I also do special bravery bags, so parents get in touch when their child's had open heart surgery and come in with a bag.

"Every spare minute, time before work, after work, all the time, I'm doing bonus balls, I'm coming in to drop bags off, I do fundraising events."

Calli delivers toys and goodie bags to the poorly children on Ward 23. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Ms Woof said: "When the children needed outdoor play equipment, Calli was there.

"We kind of asked and within a week we were at the fire exit collecting it all.

"What Calli does brings absolute joy."

Calli said being nominated for a Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year "felt absolutely amazing".

She added: "It would feel so good to go to the Pride of Britain Awards".

Calli's next sights are sat on aiming to raise money to buy a holiday home for families to visit when they leave hospital.

She said: "I've met families from all over the world, some children who have unfortunately passed away as well and I've helped them make memories."

Ms Woof added: "The fact that at such a young age, she chooses to be so selfless is truly wonderful.

"I just absolutely love doing it, it's amazing, it makes my heart happy, it really does."

The winner of the Tyne Tees award will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony later this year - with the chance to win the overall national award.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...