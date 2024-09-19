Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole went to meet the Mrs Brown impersonator making money and smiles for charity

If you live in County Durham you might have seen Brian Lewins.

The 78-year-old, from Leadgate, can often be spotted in shops and supermarkets dressed up as TV's Mrs Brown.

Impersonating the Mrs Brown's Boys character has helped Mr Lewins raise more than £30,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Brian, who is a nominee for the Tyne Tees Fundraiser of the Year, does this in memory of his mother Peggy.

The winner of the award will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony.

Mr Lewis said he began impersonating Mrs Brown more than a decade ago when a family member told him he had a look of Irish comedian Brendan Carrol, aka Mrs Brown.

He fundraises around local supermarkets selling his home made coasters and pens for the charity, Alzheimer’s Society. A disease he lost his mother Peggy to.

Mr Lewis said: "Each time I do go out and dress myself I do think of my mum all the time.

"I look up there and I see me my mum and I say 'mam we’re getting there'.

"I do sort of think I’m making a difference, not just the money wise but the smile.

"People go the supermarket and they come and say 'you’ve made my day'.

" You know that’s what life is about, to me, caring and smiling.

"I feel it helps to make a bit money that way and people love it as me as Mrs. Brown."

His daughter Karen King said her dad is her hero.

She added: "He never stops. Every time I see him he says 'I might just go Durham Bridge next week' or 'I might ask the council if I can just go there', and I'm like 'Dad you can't just do that' and he's like 'oh but I will'.

"He’s just so determined."

On his nomination for a Pride of Britain award, Brian said he "very proud".

He added: "T o win would be fantastic really. Really fantastic. But then I am the kind of person that thinks is there not anyone better than me?"

Ms King said: "That’s the beauty of my Dad.

"He doesn't see what he does. He never takes pride in himself.

"It's always for other people, I think me Nana would be really proud and think that she's got someone that's carrying on that legacy to help the people that suffered like her.

"He is just amazing. He is truly, truly amazing."

Brian who will turn 80 next year has set himself a target of raising 40 thousand pounds for Alzheimer’s Society.

So certainly no plans to putting his feet up yet.

The winner of the Tyne Tees award will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony later this year - with the chance to win the overall national award.

