Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Stockton.

Detectives are investigating the incident which left a man dead on Hills Drive at around 12am on Thursday (26 September).

Cleveland Police said the man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Five people, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody at this time.

Forensic officers have been in attendance following the death of a 26-year-old man. Credit: Terry Blackburn

Inquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage that could assist the investigation to contact the force.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 180509.

Anyone with footage can upload it here.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online here or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...