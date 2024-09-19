Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Cleveland Police were called to an incident outside a property on Hills Drive in Stockton shortly after midnight on Thursday 19 September.

The 26-year-old man, who is yet to be named, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers remain at the scene as they try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident which is currently being treated as murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialling 101, quoting reference number 180509.

