Play Brightcove video

ITV Tyne Tees Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick spoke to Sir Keir Starmer in the Downing Street garden

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not “give an inch” to rioters as he dismissed concerns about immigration and deprivation as justification for riots across England during the summer.

In his first interview with ITV Tyne Tees since becoming Prime Minister in July, Starmer said he recognised there were wider concerns about immigration and living standards, and acknowledged they needed to be addressed.

However, Sir Keir called the unrest “pure thuggery” and said fears were not an excuse for rioters.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said last week that police have made a total of 1,461 arrests since July 29. The CPS has brought a total of 965 charges.

Sir Keir told ITV Tyne Tees: “I’m not prepared to give an inch of excuse to people who went on our streets – pure thuggery, terrified communities, tried to set light to buildings, [and] attacked the police.

“They needed to feel, and did feel, the full force of the law. And I don’t think anybody would disagree with that.”

An officer in riot gear responds to violence which erupted in Middlesbrough over the summer. Credit: PA

He later added: “Is there a concern about deprivation? Yes. Is there a concern about issues like immigration? Yes, I readily accept that.

“We’re a democratic country and we settle those issues democratically. What I won’t countenance, and I don’t suppose anyone watching this will countenance, is those that took it on themselves to exact violence on other people.

“We debate difficult issues in this country [and] yes, we settle them democratically. Quite right. And there are people who agree with me or disagree with me – I absolutely understand that.

"[We are] determined to deal with deprivation, determined to deal with immigration. But I’m not going to give an inch to those that were violent.”

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to ITV Tyne Tees Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick in the Downing Street garden. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Prime Minister also told ITV Tyne Tees he understands the long-promised dualling of the A1 in Northumberland is a "priority" and he was committed to improving infrastructure in the region.

He said: "We do need upgraded infrastructure, that's for sure, and that's why we're reviewing it, to make sure we've got the infrastructure that we need. We also need investment.

"We also need local growth. But I want to get investment into the North East. Investors say to me they're up for it, but they need a government that is serious about economic stability.

"And that's why we're taking painful decisions, tough decisions early, because that's the way to make sure our economy works for everyone in the North East.

"I promised people in the North East that we would have higher living standards, they'll feel better off, they'd have a health service that worked properly, and I know I'll be judged on that at the next election. I'm determined to deliver it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...