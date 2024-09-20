Play Brightcove video

Helen Carnell went along to celebrate Jack's 101st birthday with him

A 101-year-old WW2 veteran from Cramlington is believed to be the oldest Judo instructor on the planet.

There was a day of special celebrations in Northumberland yesterday to mark Jack Hearn's 101st birthday.

He has been teaching judo and the art of self defence since returning home from the war in 1951-and still is.

He received his 10th dan - the highest award, at the age of 97.

It's earned him the name KIN-DAN-SHI - The Golden Samurai.

Mr Hearn said: "The thing that I like about teaching is it gives people, power and strength in the mind to look after themselves, but also to enjoy a lovely sport."

Jack is believed to be the oldest judo teacher in the world. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Yesterday (19 September) he took a break from teaching 'arm chair Judo' for celebratory bubbly.

Ernie Dobson has been taught Judo by Jack since he was 13.

He said: "At that age I was very impressed with his instruction and the way he put on all his lessons.

"He was very strict, but it got you off the streets and got you involved in the club."

Jack is one of very few remaining World War 2 survivors, having fought at Monte Cassino, a series of four military assaults by allied forced against Germany in Italy.

Tony Wright, from the Cramlington-based veterans charity Forward Assist, said: "I think he’s just a great example of how one can transition to civilian life and still continue to serve the wider community and the people.

"That’s what’s extraordinary about Jack.

"Seventy three years of bringing on the best of Britain’s talent and sport in people."

At the special event held by the charity, marking his remarkable age, service to country and community, cake was served to all the guests - something that would have been a lot quicker had he learned karate and chopped it up!

A special celebration event was held in Cramlington to mark Jack's achievements and his 101st birthday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

