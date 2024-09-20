Play Brightcove video

Our presenter Amy Lea surprised our winner Sergio Petrucci today

A Sunderland dad who has raised millions for cardiac equipment off the back of his daughter's own life-saving heart surgery, will represent the ITV Tyne Tees region at the Pride of Britain awards after winning the regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Sergio Petrucci, from Sunderland, set up a cardiac care charity in a bid to show his thanks to the medical professionals who operated on his daughter Luna in 2015.

The Red Sky Foundation has since raised millions of pounds and provided hundreds of defibrillators in the community.

On winning his award he said: "I have the most amazing people and team, they’re more of an army.

“It’s everybody, it’s a team effort and I hope that one day other people can be inspired.”

After Sergio's daughter Luna needed life-saving cardiac surgery, he was inspired to set up The Red Sky Foundation Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

X Factor winner Joseph McElderry was part of the judging panel and offered special praise to Mr Petrucci for his efforts.

He said: "I think the thing Sergio has done and the scale that he’s done it at is so incredible.

“The thought that’s gone into not only providing the defibrillators and kind of the immediate response kit to helping somebody with a heart attack, but also the bereavement counselling and the mental health help that he’s offering from the other side of things that people might not think about.

"I think it's two completely different things that he’s managed to do and the scale of that is incredible."

Mr Petrucci's daughter Luna received treatment at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital. Credit: Handout

Mr Petrucci's daughter Luna was born with two holes in her heart. Just before her second birthday, doctors said it was now or never - she needed open heart surgery.

On the morning Luna was wheeled off for treatment at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, the sky blazed red - inspiring the name of the charity the father would go on to found with his wife Emma in 2020.

It has since raised more than £2m, donated more than 700 defibrillators, funded machines that have conducted in excess of 800 brain and heart scans every year, and educated people of all ages on the importance of CPR.

Five years down the line and its work is still paying off - giving others that vital second chance at life.

A defibrillator funded by Mr Petrucci saved Craig Hanson's life. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Three years ago, a healthy Craig Hanson suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed in his own home.

A neighbour rushed to his aid and delivered CPR - another fetching a nearby defibrillator - funded by Mr Petrucci - which ultimately saved his life.

"I received two blasts from the machine and it restarted my heart," said Mr Hanson.

"I wasn’t really aware, although I must have walked past that defibrillator hundreds of times, and not realised the importance of it - now obviously I do."

As winner of the Tyne Tees award Sergio Petrucci will go to London to the Pride of Britain award ceremony later this year - with the chance to win the overall national award.

