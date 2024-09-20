Newcastle City Council chief Nick Kemp resigns amid bullying allegations

The leader of Newcastle City Council - Nick Kemp - has resigned with immediate effect.

He had recently been the subject of a bullying complaint, but had not responded to the allegations.

In a statement Councillor Kemp said recent events have had a "significant and detrimental effect on him and his family", and he "strenuously denies and refutes" any allegations of bullying behaviour.

He added: "Allegations have been made, and although arrangements are in place to prevent disclosure of personal information, details of this allegation were disclosed to the media before the opportunity had been afforded to collect evidence to assess whether the claim merited an investigation.

"At this time, this decision has not yet been made.

"I strenuously deny and refute any allegations of bullying behaviour.

"Whilst my advisors and I are firmly of the opinion there is no case to answer in this matter, this recent disclosure in parallel with the efforts of others to deliberately discredit and undermine my work, the good work being delivered by certain elected representatives and this administration, gives rise to pressure and stress that is both relentless and intolerable.

"The most recent being disclosure of confidential correspondence informing group colleagues of my ill health, to the press and to the opposition.

"As such, I no longer feel able to operate in good faith in the position of Leader of Labour Group and of Newcastle City Council."

He added that he has resigned as he no longer felt able to operate in the role of council leader in good faith and that his family and health are his priority.

The council said its thanks to Mr Kemp for his hard work and a new leader will be appointed at a future meeting. Councillor Kemp will continue to represent his ward of Byker.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Karen Kilgour, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Kemp for all his hard work during his time as Leader of Council.

“We will not be commenting further while there is an ongoing council process.”

It is now for elected members of the council to appoint a new Leader of Council at a future meeting of full council.

The council’s cabinet said it will continue to provide political leadership of the council.

