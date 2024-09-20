Tributes have been paid by the family of a Teesside man who died following an incident in Stockton.

A murder investigation is underway following the death of Lewis Bell, 26, from Stockton.

Mr Bell died at the scene in Hills Drive after a reported incident at around 12am on Thursday 19 September.

Lewis’s dad, Martin Bell, said: “He was loved massively and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“He was a loving and doting dad, son, brother, cousin and friend to many.

“As a family we are devastated.”

Police at the scene of the incident on Thursday 19 September Credit: Terry Blackburn

Five people were arrested yesterday in connection with the ongoing investigation and have been bailed while inquiries continue.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 180509.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

