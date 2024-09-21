More than 200 cannabis plants have been seized and one man has been charged after aerial thermal pictures highlighted suspicious activity at an address in Gateshead

The National Police Air Service assisted Northumbria Police and captured images of heat radiating from the roof of the property in Birtley.

At around midday on Wednesday, 18 September, Northumbria Police executed a warrant at the house, as part of Operation Vienna.

Inside, officers discovered a "complex drugs set-up" supporting hundreds of cannabis plants in three rooms.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the property and later charged with production of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.