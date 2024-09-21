Two men have been arrested after a large amount of cannabis was found in a former care home.

The old Seaview Nursing home in Newcomen Terrace, Redcar, was found to be housing a large amount of cannabis which was being dried out.

Cleveland Police said a 42-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested and questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

They have both been bailed while further inquiries take place.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen or captured on dashcam, doorbell or private CCTV any suspicious activity in and around the former Seaview Nursing home (Mulroy's) or who has other information to contact Cleveland Police online via its website. Something you've seen or heard | Cleveland Police or via the 101 number, quoting ref 181088.

