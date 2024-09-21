More than 2,000 cases of online hate were recorded in relation to Gateshead Pride this summer, yet organisers and the local council have called it a success.

Gateshead Pride took place between 3 August and 25 August, and was the area’s first LGBTQ+ Pride.

It involved an array of events including picnics, concerts, a film festival, and opportunities to learn about LGBTQ+ history.

The events, some of which had to be delayed due to safety concerns during August’s riots, were credited with inspiring community cohesion, as well as bringing economic benefits.

Councillors, however, have been told that thousands of online hate comments had been identified in relation to the celebrations, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

An exact figure was not provided as organisers stopped counting after 2,000 hate comments were spotted.

Pride events took place in Gateshead throughout August. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

According to Peter Darrant, Out North East organiser, Northumbria Police were informed but did not identify any comments which could have been interpreted as direct threats. Many accounts posting the comments are believed to be bots.

Despite this, Gateshead Council’s elected representatives were told work will continue with communities to expand Pride and future events with council approval.

Peter Darrant said: “We go to Emerald 55, an educational programme which asks 'what does Pride mean to me?' It does not have to be LGBTQ+, it could be pride in your schools, parks, or football team, we want to engage the community and deliver a series of exhibitions in February which will show the results.

“I’m just the person who delivers it, it is owned by the people of Gateshead, and we’ve had positive responses from it from sponsors and community groups but it is at the will of the council as well.”

Gateshead Council leader, Cllr Martin Gannon said: “I don’t want to say anything about the negativity, you are right to highlight it, but it’s not the story. The story was positive, with fabulous events, millions of people engaged with it on social media and it was a celebration.

“Firstly, this was the first of many, we need to go on. Secondly, it involves everyone as far as I am concerned, yes it’s built around LGBTQ+ but it’s about celebrating pride in Gateshead, whatever your background.

"I think there are clearly challenges we need to face, whether you’re gay or female, who still face serious barriers in society, ethnic minorities, and young people, these are things that need to be highlighted and challenged and Pride will be part of it.

“We are all human beings, we are entitled to love, and we are all entitled to be celebrated and that to me is what this Pride event has been about.”

