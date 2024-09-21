Fans in the North East are set to be among the first English supporters to see Kylie Minogue, as the English leg of her world tour kicks off in Newcastle.

The Australian superstar announced dates for the tour next year this week, which includes dates in England and Scotland.

The Padam Padam singer, 56, also announced that a “sequel” to her 2023 album Tension, which includes nine new tracks, will be released on 18 October.

Minogue’s Tension tour will kickstart in her home country, Australia, before heading to Asia, reaching the UK in May.

The first gig she will play in England is at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 17 May 2025.

The Grammy-winner will also perform in Glasgow Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, and London whilst in the UK.

Minogue said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025.

“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!"

In an Instagram post, announcing the news of collection Tension II, Minogue said: “LOVERS …. TENSION II … The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th!

“Get ready for your close up … Lead single coming September 27th.

This year Minogue has taken home the global icon award at the Brits and won the best pop dance recording Grammy for the smash hit Padam Padam.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 27.

