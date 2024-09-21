Chris Rigg wrote himself into Wear-Tees derby folklore as the 17-year-old’s back-heeled winner secured Sunderland a 1-0 victory over Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

His instinctive 24th-minute finish settled a tight encounter in the home side’s favour to erase the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat at Plymouth and put their early-season charge back on track.

The Teessiders were in it until the death at the Stadium of Light but, unlike Regis Le Bris’ men, were unable to find the cutting edge to get something from the game.

Boro frontman Tommy Conway should have found the back of the net from Isaiah Jones’ fifth-minute cross but saw his header come back off the crossbar.

It took a well-timed intervention by Luke Ayling at the other end to halt Eliezer Mayenda’s progress after he had cut inside George Edmundson.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris celebrates after the final whistle at the Stadium of Light. Credit: PA

Both sides were wasteful in possession as they attempted to establish momentum, with Boro, in particular, guilty of turning the ball over deep inside their own half, although it took a timely Aidan Morris challenge to interrupt a dangerous surge into the box by Patrick Roberts. Boro defender Matt Clarke sent a free header from a 24th-minute Finn Azaz corner wastefully over and the visitors were made to pay within seconds.

Edmundson had half-blocked Roberts’ shot, wrong-footing keeper Seny Dieng in the process.

Rigg pounced on the rebound and, with the angle increasingly against him, back-heeled the ball audaciously into the net.

Trai Hume blazed over from distance and Romaine Mundle drilled a shot into Dieng’s midriff after cutting inside as the Black Cats established something of a stranglehold on the game.

The first half ended in controversy when referee Simon Hooper waved away Mundle’s claims for a penalty after Ayling’s clumsy challenge and the visitors raced away for Latte Lath to send a lob just wide.

Roberts curled a 51st-minute attempt just wide of Dieng’s far post with the hosts looking to kill the game off, although Boro substitute, Ben Doak, prompted a hurried 66th-minute clearance by debutant Chris Mepham after being played into space by Conway’s intelligent pass.

Morris sliced a left-foot drive wide of Anthony Patterson’s right post with Boro’s desperation rising and, although they managed to build up a head of steam, they repeatedly over-elaborated in the final third and their plight might have deepened when Mundle rattled the post with a 79th-minute free-kick.

